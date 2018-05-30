YSRC MLA skips ACB questioning

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy once again gave a miss to questioning in the case related to alleged disproportionate assets (DA) filed against Guntur DSP Durga Prasad.The lawyers of Ramakrishna Reddy approached ACB Director General (DG) R P Thakur and allow the MLA to face the questioning on June 6. They said the MLA was undergoing treatment for glaucoma and needed rest.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on May 16 issued a notice to the MLA under 160 CrPC, asking him to appear before the investigating team on May 22 in connection with the case against the DSP.

“The MLA has no connection with Guntur DSP Durga Prasad’s disproportionate assets case. The DSP purchased a piece of land from Ramakrishna Reddy’s father-in-law some ten years ago,” said his lawyer.

During the raids on Durga Prasad’s house a few months ago, ACB officials came across some property documents in the name of Ramakrishna Reddy’s wife. Suspecting MLA’s role, they further checked his property details in the affidavit with the electoral returning officer and demanded an explanation.

“Since the property was sold to Durga Prasad some years ago, Ramakrishna Reddy did not mention it in the affidavit submitted to the election commission. We wonder why the ACB wants to question the MLA about the property he no more owns,” one of the lawyers said.However, the ACB was not convinced by the arguments and decided to question Ramakrishna Reddy.