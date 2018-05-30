Home Cities Vijayawada

YSRC MPs stick to their guns on resignation

All the five YSR Congress (YSRC) party MPs, who resigned to their Lok Sabha seats on the last day of the budget session of Parliament about one-and-a-half months ago, stood firm on their

Published: 30th May 2018 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All the five YSR Congress (YSRC) party MPs, who resigned to their Lok Sabha seats on the last day of the budget session of Parliament about one-and-a-half months ago, stood firm on their decision and insisted that Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan accept their resignations without further delay.

YV Subba Reddy, Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, V Varaprasad Rao, P Mithun Reddy and YS Avinash Reddy, who met the Speaker in New Delhi on Tuesday following her summons, stuck to their decision, even when the Speaker asked them to reconsider it.  The MPs resigned in protest against disallowing the notices of ‘No Confidence Motion’ against the NDA government.

Party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy, even before the budget session, had announced that after introducing a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, his party MPs would resign to their seats on the last day in protest against the negligence of the Central Government with regard to keeping the promises made to Andhra Pradesh during state bifurcation.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting with the Speaker, YV Subba Reddy said they had insisted that the Speaker accept their resignations. “We said it was already late and the people have started doubting our sincerity. We have clarified to her that their resignations were in Speaker Format and in order,” he said.

During their meeting with the Speaker, the MPs also pointed out at the acceptance of the resignations of the two MPs from Karnataka. Citing rules, the Speaker said their resignations were deemed to be accepted.
Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy said if the Speaker delays accepting their resignations further, they would come again and insist for accepting their resignations. “We are hopeful that she will accept our resignations by June 7,” he said.

