Home Cities Vijayawada

3-star resort to come up in Amaravati at Rs 30 crore

It will be set up in about 3.5-acres of land that will be leased out to developer; project likely to be completed in six months from the date of launch of works.

Published: 31st May 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The CRDA will most likely develop a 3-star resort in Amaravati before the next elections. The process for the same has begun and CRDA officials said the resort would be ready in six months’ time from the date of launch of works, which is expected by August or September. The officials TNIE spoke to said the estimated cost of the project, which would be developed in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, is Rs 30 crore.

“The project will come up in about 3.5-acres of land that would be leased out to the developer. It will be developed under Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model. We have set six months deadline for construction of the project. So, we expect it to be ready before mid-2019,” they explained. The resort will have a minimum of 50 rooms, as per the Request For Proposal (RFP) issued by the CRDA. “Based on the demand, more rooms can be constructed,” an official said. Facilities such as executive health club, which would also have a gymnasium and spa, would be developed. Indoor and outdoor recreational facilities--including swimming pools and a family activity centre--will also be a part of the resort, which will come up in the Tourism City abutting River Krishna.

However, the officials also said that there could be a scope for delay in the plans as the project would be executed under PPP. “Projects planned under PPP often face delay as private developers have concerns about their feasibility and certain clauses of the development agreement. But, once the concerns are addressed, we are confident of completing the project in six months,” another official, involved with the economic development projects of the CRDA, explained. Meanwhile, the CRDA has released six conceptual designs of the NTR Memorial, eliciting public opinion.

The designs, which are in the form of threefour minute videos explaining the facilities of the memorial, are conceived by firms like NCC, L&T, and Genesis. The memorial, which will house a museum and a 108-feet tall statue of the TDP founder, is proposed to come up atop a hillock in Neerukonda village. The CRDA officials said the design that received highest votes would be presented before Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who would take the final call.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
3-star resort Amaravati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon