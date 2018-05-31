3-star resort to come up in Amaravati at Rs 30 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The CRDA will most likely develop a 3-star resort in Amaravati before the next elections. The process for the same has begun and CRDA officials said the resort would be ready in six months’ time from the date of launch of works, which is expected by August or September. The officials TNIE spoke to said the estimated cost of the project, which would be developed in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, is Rs 30 crore.

“The project will come up in about 3.5-acres of land that would be leased out to the developer. It will be developed under Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model. We have set six months deadline for construction of the project. So, we expect it to be ready before mid-2019,” they explained. The resort will have a minimum of 50 rooms, as per the Request For Proposal (RFP) issued by the CRDA. “Based on the demand, more rooms can be constructed,” an official said. Facilities such as executive health club, which would also have a gymnasium and spa, would be developed. Indoor and outdoor recreational facilities--including swimming pools and a family activity centre--will also be a part of the resort, which will come up in the Tourism City abutting River Krishna.

However, the officials also said that there could be a scope for delay in the plans as the project would be executed under PPP. “Projects planned under PPP often face delay as private developers have concerns about their feasibility and certain clauses of the development agreement. But, once the concerns are addressed, we are confident of completing the project in six months,” another official, involved with the economic development projects of the CRDA, explained. Meanwhile, the CRDA has released six conceptual designs of the NTR Memorial, eliciting public opinion.

The designs, which are in the form of threefour minute videos explaining the facilities of the memorial, are conceived by firms like NCC, L&T, and Genesis. The memorial, which will house a museum and a 108-feet tall statue of the TDP founder, is proposed to come up atop a hillock in Neerukonda village. The CRDA officials said the design that received highest votes would be presented before Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who would take the final call.