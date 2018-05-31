Home Cities Vijayawada

Day One of bank staff stir hits customers hard

Banking operations were hit hard in Krishna district on Wednesday, the first day of the two-day nationwide strike by the employees of public sector banks demanding 20 per cent salary hike.

A bank employee quenching her thirst during the strike on Wednesday | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Banking operations were hit hard in Krishna district on Wednesday, the first day of the two-day nationwide strike by the employees of public sector banks demanding 20 per cent salary hike.

As part of the strike, members of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) staged a protest in the city.
Most of the ATMs remained closed throughout the day, causing much inconvenience to the public.
Bank employees owing allegiance to nine unions are taking part in the strike. Over 10,000 employees took part in the strike across Krishna district. Employees of private and rural banks are also participating in the strike.

Y Srinivasa Rao, JAC member of UFBU, said, “Workload of bank officials and the staff has increased after  demonetisation. We need recognition for our services and promotions should be given every five years. In fact, after 15 rounds of discussion, the management has increased only 2 per cent which is an insult to our services.”

Meanwhile, customers are hard pressed for money as ATMs have run out of cash. Almost all ATMs in Vijayawada have gone dry since Wednesday afternoon.

There are more than 400 ATMs in the city and its surroundings. At some places, the people expressed their anger at the bank officials for going on strike.

Speaking to Express, a 40-year-old bank customer N Narasimha Raju, said, “First of all, most of the banks are not useful to us as they face cash shortage. We have got used to this kind of  situation. I withdrew enough cash on Tuesday itself.”

