Drive to regularise dotted lands

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishnamurthy has said that the State government will conduct a special drive from June 13 to resolve the issue of dotted lands and those related to lands banned for registration under Section-22A.



The Deputy Chief Minister said the State has dotted lands to an extent of 24 lakh acres. “Even though an Act pertaining to the regularisation of dotted lands is in place since June, 2017, there has been a delay in implementing it. We will ensure that no further delay is caused from the government’s side,” he said. The State government received over 60,000 applications for regularisation of dotted lands.



He added that the collectors of all the districts would prepare the schedule of the special drive. “After the special drive concludes, the tahsildars would examine the applications, identify the lands and send a report to the collector concerned. If there are any objections/suggestions, the applicant can submit them within 90 days to the CCLA, which will take the final decision,” he explained.