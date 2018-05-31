Home Cities Vijayawada

Drive to regularise dotted lands

Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishnamurthy has said that the State government will conduct a special drive from June 13 to resolve the issue of dotted lands and those related to lands banned for registrat

Published: 31st May 2018 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishnamurthy has said that the State government will conduct a special drive from June 13 to resolve the issue of dotted lands and those related to lands banned for registration under Section-22A.
 

The Deputy Chief Minister said the State has dotted lands to an extent of 24 lakh acres. “Even though an Act pertaining to the regularisation of dotted lands is in place since June, 2017, there has been a delay in implementing it. We will ensure that no further delay is caused from the government’s side,” he said. The State government received over 60,000 applications for regularisation of dotted lands.
 

He added that the collectors of all the districts would prepare the schedule of the special drive. “After the special drive concludes, the tahsildars would examine the applications, identify the lands and send a report to the collector concerned. If there are any objections/suggestions, the applicant can submit them within 90 days to the CCLA, which will take the final decision,” he explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon