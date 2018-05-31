Farmer says Bonda Uma’s aide cheated him of Rs 34 lakh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The infamous freedom fighter land grabbing case involving Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and his close aide Maganti Babu, took a new twist on Wednesday with a farmer approaching Vijayawada police with a complaint that he was cheated of Rs 34 lakh. The complainant, Pathakamudi Leela Subramanyam, 45, from Mangolu in Krishna district, met City Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang in the latter’s office and complained that the MLA’s aide Maganti Babu, who is the prime accused in the `40-crore freedom fighter land scam, had borrowed `34 lakh from him to invest in real estate and cheated him by not repaying the money. Subramanyam claimed that he had met Babu in 2009 through another person, Kasineni Vasu.

“I paid `34 lakh in three installments to the MLA’s aide when the latter sought help for both his personal needs and investment in real estate. When I asked him to repay the money, Babu gave me cheques, which bounced later. I approached police and filed a petition in the Nandigama court, which issued arrest warrant against Maganti Babu,” said Subramanyam in his complaint. He said Maganti Babu offered to reach a settlement in 2016 by registering 600 square yards in the disputed freedom fighter’s land in his name. “When we carried out enquiries, we came to know that the piece of land offered to me by Maganti Babu was part of the freedom fighter’s property.

When I raised my concern with Maganti Babu, Umamaheswara Rao spoke to me and assured that the land indeed was his. Trusting his words, I agreed to take the land. Now, I realised that I was cheated by Babu,” Subramanyam rued. “He (Maganti Babu) threatened to kill me when I confronted him for cheating me. With no option left, I have approached police,” he added.

When contacted, Joint City Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata told TNIE that police would take appropriate action after conducting a detailed inquiry into the case. “We asked him to submit the proof against the MLA and his aide. A case was registered,” he said. The freedom fighter land scam came to light on January 28 this year when CID booked a case against lorry driver Ramireddy Koteswara Rao, from Krishna Lanka and others for allegedly grabbing five-acre land at Ajit Singh Nagar belonging to freedom fighter Kasireddy Suryanarayana.

However, Koteswara Rao pleaded innocence and alleged that the documents were created in his name by Maganti Babu and others as part of a larger conspiracy to grab the Rs 40-crore land. Following this, police booked cases against the MLA’s aid, his wife and others. The legislator’s wife Bonda Sujatha is the accused No 8 in the case. However, reacting to the allegations, Umamaheswara Rao denied any links with Maganti Babu and clarified that he hadn’t spoken to anyone over phone about the issue. “Opposition party leaders are trying to malign me. Police should conduct a detailed investigation and punish the culprits,” the MLA said.