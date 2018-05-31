GMC official  held with `50-crore assets in DA case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Wednesday raids on the houses belonging to Mudraboina Madhava, a bill collector attached to the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), and his relatives in the district, and unearthed property worth Rs 50 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The accused officer was taken into custody and will be produced in court on Thursday.

Simulataneous raids were conducted on the houses of the accused and his relatives in Guntur city and Machavaram village under Ponnur mandal.

According to ACB officials, eight special teams, led by Guntur DSP Ch Devanand Santho, along with other officials, conducted checks at the house of Madhava and found that property worth several crores was registered in the name of his wife Rekha. The officials said Madhava joined the service in September, 2012 in GMC on compassionate grounds. He was attached to Brindavan Gardens Circle office when the raids were conducted.

Officials said three G+2 houses were registered on his wife Rekha’s name and one on Madhava’s name in Guntur city. The accused purchased most of the properties after State bifurcation and even started a company - Yashasri Infrastructures - in 2017. “His wife Rekha, some other family members and friends are managing partners of the company,” the ACB officials said.

Madhava purchased eight properties in the name of the firm in 2017, the ACB officials said.

The ACB officials seized gold ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh, household articles worth Rs 10 lakh, 216 grams of silver plates, Rs 7.53 lakh cash, a car, three two-wheelers and a bank locker during the raids. “The properties are worth about Rs 50 crore in the open market. The book value is about Rs 5 to Rs 6 crore,” the ACB officials told.