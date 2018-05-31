Home Cities Vijayawada

Hurdles in online Eamcet counselling put students in a tizzy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The online counselling process for Eamcet 2018, which began earlier this week, is not serving the purpose as the candidates along with their parents are flocking the helpline centres just like the offline counselling.

The process of giving options of colleges and streams which was started on Wednesday, has witnessed some hurdles as the list was not updated until noon.

According to the Eamcet 2018 counselling schedule, the candidates who have secured ranks from 1 to 60,000 and completed their verification process, can select their desired stream and college through online.
Using the login id and password given to the candidates after registration, candidates can give the options in the list of colleges and the availability of courses that are displayed on the website. Though the process is scheduled to start at 11 am, the list of the colleges was not available till 1 pm.

The candidates who visited helpline centres found it difficult to get the information or the required guidance due to the unavailability of options list online.

Speaking to Express, an official at SRR and CVR Government College in the city said, “The option process was scheduled to start from today, but the list is not ready yet. Many students are visiting the helpline centres for giving options, but as the list is not ready, they went back. As there is enough time, the candidates needn’t worry.”

V Sowmya, a student who visited the helpline centre for giving options, said, “The id and password I got during registration is not working, so I came to the helpline centre for giving options. However, the list is not uploaded on the website and the concerned officials told me to come again tomorrow.”

As today is the last day for the first phase of certificate verification, a good number of students visited the helpline centres to get their certificates verified.  Many candidates did not receive confirmation SMS in their mobile phones after carrying out the verification process online. “The payment was successful and I have uploaded all the required documents on Tuesday, but I didn’t receive any confirmation message. But today morning, I received a text message saying that the verification has failed. So I rushed to the helpline centre,” laments A Lakshmi Priya, a candidate who attended for verification of certificates at a helpline centre.

Meanwhile, the officials of Higher Education Department say that there are some technical issues as online mode of counselling is taking place for the first time in the State. However, the officials denied the technical glitches in the option process on Wednesday. Thy said they have increased the number of helpline centres to 18 from the existing 14 across the State.

Speaking to Express, GS panda Das, Convenor of AP EAMCET Counselling, said, “There is no delay in uploading the colleges’ list online for the options. There might be a few technical glitches in the verification process, but the options process is going on smoothly. As this is the first time, we are facing some troubles and we are trying to overcome them.”

