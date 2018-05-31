Home Cities Vijayawada

Now, Women Commission chief bats for men’s panel

Published: 31st May 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a comment that may raise many eyebrows, AP Women Commission Chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari has urged the government to set up a commission for men to protect them from the attacks of women. She was speaking to mediapersons at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday.

Mentioning about the incident in Vizianagaram district where a woman murdered her husband after hiring killers and some other incidents in which women are harassing men, she underscored the need to establish a Commission for Men.

Nannapaneni said she would call on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with the plea. Interestingly, she hailed the women who are attacking men whenever they face harassment. She however, added that she would not support those women who are attacking men without any valid reason.

Speaking about the incidents of a woman along with hired killers murdering her husband in Vizianagaram and another woman slashing the throat of her husband in Srikakulam, Nannapaneni said she would visit the families of the victims.

Observing that some sort of criminal mentality among women and the brutality being shown in TV serials are leading to such incidents, she urged the Centre to set up a board for censoring serials on the lines of movies.

Recalling that she had written letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Sushma Swaraj twice appealing to them to set up censor board for TV  serials, she said that the Prime Minister’s Office had sent a reply, informing that Censor Board is only for movies. She added that she would write another letter to the Centre seeking a board for censoring TV serials. Expressing concern over increasing crimes against women and girls, she said the rape accused should be expelled from their habitations and they should be paraded on streets without masking their faces.

