Pension for renal patients in pvt hospitals too

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to extend dialysis and pension facilities to the renal patients who are undergoing treatment in private hospitals also. At present, the government is providing `2,500 as monthly pension to the renal patients who are undergoing treatment in government hospitals.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to set up 14 more dialysis centres across the State at the earliest.

During a review meeting with officials at his residence in Undavalli on Wednesday, Naidu instructed the officials to implement the action plan to tackle the Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in Uddanam area of Srikakulam district, Kanigiri of Prakasam and A Konduru of Krishna district.

Underscoring the need for sensitising people against using high dose medicines and indiscriminate usage of painkillers, Naidu said purified water should be supplied to people by setting up RO plants.

In addition to the existing dialysis centres, Naidu instructed the officials to set up new dialysis centres in Paderu, Rampachodavaram, Tuni, Amalapuram, Jangareddygudem, Nuzvid, Narasaraopet, Macherla, Atmakur, Madanapalle, Kuppam, Kadiri, Rayachoti and Adoni.

When the Chief Minister enquired about the situation in A Konduru mandal, where a person succumbed to the renal ailment the other day, the officials informed him that 21 patients from 15 Thandas of the mandal are undergoing dialysis.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector B Lakshmikantham and District Medical and Health Officer Padmaja Rani said they have so far collected blood samples of 821 persons.

After organising three mega medical camps and 34 free health camps, staff are conducting regular screening examinations in the mandal, they explained.

The officials also informed that the person, who died in A Konduru mandal, never underwent dialysis and the fact that he was suffering from CKD came to light two months ago after screening.

Medical and Health department Principal Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, CMO Secretary Girija Shankar and other officials were present.

