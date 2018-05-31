Home Cities Vijayawada

‘PMO has no role in taking back `350 cr’

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has clarified that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has no role in taking back `350 crore credited to the State government’s account for the development of backward regi

Published: 31st May 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister Jitendra Singh has clarified that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has no role in taking back `350 crore credited to the State government’s account for the development of backward regions in AP as claimed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He challenged Naidu to produce evidence to prove the claim.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday on the development works carried out by Narendra Modi-led Union Government in the last four years, Jitendra Singh said, “The PMO had no role in taking the funds back. The correspondence would only be between the Union Finance Ministry and the State government. If the State government has any proofs to back its claims, it should release them.”

Jitendra Singh said that BJP  chief Amit Shah had all the right to ask the AP government about the utilisation of funds.

“Amit Shah did not ask the State government to give a reply in writing. As the head of a political party, does he not have the freedom to respond to a political statement made by the head of another party?” he sought to know.

Jitendra Singh said that the TDP walked out of the NDA due to the political situation prevailing in the State. “But, that doesn’t mean that AP would not get Central assistance hereon. The Narendra Modi government is committed to the development of the State,” he said.

