250 candidates shortlisted in mega job mela

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:The Krishna district administration organised a job mela for unemployed youth from backward classes on Sunday. A total of 2,149 candidates were registered for the mela. Out of the total candidates registered, 599 were selected and more than 250 shortlisted for various companies.

Around 35 companies took part in the job mela and the jobs include IT, Pharmacy and ITI where the candidates with various educational background took part. The minimum pay package starts from `1.5 lakh per annum.

Krishna district employment officer (IT) Durga Prasad said, “The job fairs are receiving good response from the companies and unemployed youth. Total 35 companies such as Apollo Pharmacy, IT-related companies and others took part in the job fair. We are also imparting training to jobless youth to help them in job interviews.”