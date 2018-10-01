Andhra youth ends life for state's Special Category Status

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 28-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence on late Saturday night.

In his suicide note, the police said the deceased mentioned fear of a jobless future without the State getting Special Category Status (SCS).

The deceased was identified as G Jamal Basha, working as a cellphone organiser and a native of Jillela village in Gospadu mandal.

However, the police suspected that debts and family disputes were the cause of suicide. Sub Inspector Naresh said that they have filed a case. An investigation is on.

Suicide Helpline:

OneLife: 78930-78930.

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000.