Prepare policy to make Andhra Pradesh most energy efficient in four years: CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To make Andhra Pradesh the most energy efficient State in the next four years, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the Energy Department to formulate a policy on energy efficiency and submit an action plan to achieve the target to tap energy efficiency potential to the tune of about 15,000 MU.

During a teleconference with ministers and officials of Energy, Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments on Sunday, the CM asked them to appoint nodal officers for implementing energy conservation measures.

Asserting that AP is one of the most energy-efficient States, he said about 30 lakh LED streetlights would be installed by December-end. The State has reduced T&D losses and supplied 24x7 power. According to the World Bank, AP has topped the country in the implementation of energy efficiency measures.

While all the States have installed 68 lakh LED streetlights so far, AP alone has retrofitted 17 lakh lights (1/4 of the total 68 lakh). Japan has agreed to support energy efficiency activities in the State and a delegation will visit the State in the 2nd week of October, he said.

Stating that energy efficiency would help the State’s overall development and the welfare of people, he advised the department to work out a special policy on energy efficiency and implement the same in all public and private organisations and every home in the State for efficient use of energy and help save 25 per cent of energy.

“We are leading the country in the implementation of various energy efficiency schemes. We have started the LED-bulb distribution on October 2, 2014, and reached the top position within four years with the people’s support. I am confident of creating a world record in energy efficiency,” the Chief Minister said.

Power demand increased

“With our efforts to attract investments started yielding results, the power demand in the State has increased to 60,000 MW. We can save at least 25 per cent, i.e 15,000 MW of energy, by adopting energy efficiency measures,” the CM asserted. Expressing happiness over installed capacity rising to 18,046 MW in 2018 from 9,529 MW in 2014, Naidu said that wasn’t enough as it was expecting a hike of 15 per cent to 20 per cent in power demand because of industrialisation.