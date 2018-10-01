Property worth Rs 5 Lakh destroyed in fire at Vijayawada mobile showroom

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Property worth Rs 5 lakh was destroyed as fire broke out at a mobile phone showroom under Bhavanipuram police station limits in Vijayawada on Sunday evening.

The accident, which affected the nearby stores too, took place at Big C store located near Swathi Theatre Junction. A shot circuit is said to be the reason for the fire. In a relief, no casualties were reported.

According to the fire department officials, the incident took place around 4 pm when the server at the battery room of the store caught fire.

Upon noticing, the staff immediately informed the fire officials.

However, smoke engulfed the premises in minutes and a fire tender was pressed into service. It was doused in under 30 minutes.

“After observing the spot, we suspect that short circuit in the server room may have triggered the fire. The loss is estimated at Rs 5 lakh as several brand new mobile phones were gutted in the fire,” V Srinivasa Reddy, the assistant district fire officer, said.

Meanwhile, a case under accidental fire was registered and an investigation has been entrusted to fire department officials.