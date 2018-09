By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next two days, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

On Sunday, the Disaster Management Authority issued lightning strike alerts in Guntur district. Across the State, dry weather conditions prevail as the southwest monsoon has been weak over the coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions.