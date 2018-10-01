Home Cities Vijayawada

Waste to be turned into bio-products through bio-mining project in Vijayawada

Municipal minister P Narayana said that his department was preparing the ground to process 400 tonnes of garbage per day into bio-products through bio-mining project in Vijayawada.

Municipal minister P Narayana, VMC chief J Nivas and mayor Koneru Sridhar inspecting the dump yard in city. | Express Photo Services

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal minister P Narayana said that his department was preparing the ground to process 400 tonnes of garbage per day into bio-products through bio-mining project in Vijayawada. He added that the processing would be scaled up to 1,000 tonnes per day soon.

Speaking after inspecting the dump yard in Vambay Colony in the city on Sunday, the minister said that bio-mining was an effective solid waste management procedure.

“Not only would bio-mining help clear the garbage that has piled up over decades, but also result in the generation of organic fertilisers and other bioproducts,” he said.

Narayana further said that the department, through Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, has initiated steps to clear 2.5 lakh tonnes wastes from the Vambay Colony dump yard. City Mayor Koneru Sreedhar, speaking on the occasion, added that the clearing process would be completed within a year. He observed that Vijayawada was the first city in the State where a bio-mining plant was coming up.

Vijayawada (East) MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, VMC Commissioner J Nivas and other officials were also present during the inspection.

