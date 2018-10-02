Home Cities Vijayawada

BJP MLC Somu Veerraju made poll panel chief

BJP MLC Somu Veerraju has been made president of election canvassing committee for the 2019 elections.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  BJP MLC Somu Veerraju has been made the president of election canvassing committee for the 2019 elections. The decision was taken by party chief Amit Shah during the party State core committee meeting held in New Delhi on Monday. Speaking to media persons, Veerraju said Shah told them about the steps to be taken in the next polls and how to counter the ruling TDP.  

“It is a fact that without the support of BJP and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena, the TDP would not have got a majority and formed the government in 2014. Without the support of the BJP, no government can be formed and functioned in the State,” he said and asserted that the BJP will ensure that TDP is limited to only 30 seats in the next elections. 

Earlier, Sanchaita Gajapati Raju, granddaughter of former Maharaja of Vizianagaram late PVG Raju and daughter of Uma Gajapathi Raju,  joined BJP in the presence of the BJP chief. She was cordially welcomed into the party by Shah and others.

