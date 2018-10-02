Home Cities Vijayawada

BSNL launches 4G in AP Circle, hopes for growth in subscription base

Chief General Manager, Telecom (CGMT), AP Circle, A Purnachandra Rao, launched the 4G services and stated that the services would help the BSNL post a big growth in its subscriber base. 

VIJAYAWADA:  Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Andhra Pradesh Circle, has launched mobile 4G services across the State on Monday. Chief General Manager, Telecom (CGMT), AP Circle, A Purnachandra Rao, launched the 4G services and stated that the services would help the BSNL post a big growth in its subscriber base. 

Addressing the gathering, Rao said, “Though we lagged behind in offering 4G services when compared to other mobile service providers, we would be first to bring 5G services. In order to modernise and expand mobile services, we plan to spend `168 crore in the current financial year.” 

“By November-end, 2018, 4G services will be made available in 46 towns across the State. We have already received the required equipment and the first 4G tower was commissioned in Nunna on Monday,” he added. 

On the occasion of the 18th BSNL Formation Day and the launch of the 4G services, the public sector mobile provider partnered with Amazon to offer one-year Amazon Prime membership worth `999. The Amazon Prime Membership is offered at no additional charge on selected BSNL postpaid mobiles with a billing above `399 and broadband plans above `745, he said. New tariff plans for mobile users were also introduced on the occasion. The BSNL proposes to set up 590 new Wi-Fi hot spots at rural telephone exchanges, adding to the existing 169 hot spots in the State.

“In this year, we have provided 45,000 broadband connections, posting a growth of 73 per cent. At present, we have around 2.72 lakh broadband connections across the State. Similarly, the landline segment has also recorded a growth rate; 36,000 connections were given across the State this year,” Rao said. 

Till date 1,300 customers with NET facility have registered for BSNL’s ‘Wings’ project, after it was launched on July 27. “BSNL is the first operator in the country to offer the said service. It offers unlimited calls to any network in the country at a one-time registration charge of `1,099. 

Any person with a smartphone can download an application called ‘Grandstream Wave’ and access calls across the globe directly. Customers would receive a 10-digit virtual phone number along with the connection,” he added.

