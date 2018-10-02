Case filed against BJP Vijayawada president Adduri Sriram for creating public inconvenience

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Suryaraopet police on Monday filed a case against BJP Vijayawada city president Adduri Sriram and few others for conducting a rally and bursting firecrackers thereby creating inconvenience in the locality on the occasion of swearing in ceremony as president on Monday.

On Sunday, the saffron party leaders conducted a ceremony at IV Palace near Andhra Hospitals under Surayaraopet police station limits.

When Sriram came to the venue, his supporters burst firecrackers to give their leader a grand welcome.