Court clerk caught taking 10K bribe

By Express News Service

Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a bench clerk red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of `10,000 on Monday evening. The accused, Apparao, was working as a clerk in fourth additional junior civil judge court.

According to ACB DSP Prasada Rao, the accused demanded the bribe from the complainant, GHS Mallikarjuna Rao, a resident of Kankipadu.The complainant had filed a civil suit which has decreed in his favour and its execution petition was under contemplation. When he requested the clerk to give him a copy of the court order, the accused demanded the bribe. ACB laid a trap and caught the clerk red-handed, said DSP Prasada Rao.