Finance panel team to visit Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Ahead of the visit of representatives of the 15th Finance Commission to the State from October 10 to 12, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Monday reviewed with officials the issues to be mentioned in the memorandum to be submitted to the commission.

The commission delegation will arrive on October 10. As part of its visit, the delegation will meet Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Finance Minister and officials on October 11. On October 12, the commission will meet political parties and representatives of local bodies. It may mentioned here that the Chief Minister has already instructed the Finance department officials to ensure justice to the State by explaining Andhra Pradesh’s requirements to the commission.

Stating that the State is suffering due to ‘unscientific’ bifurcation coupled with the inaction of Centre on special category status, implementing the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, allocation of meagre funds for Amaravati and development of backward district, Naidu directed the officials to submit the memorandum containing what the State expected from the commission to overcome the bifurcation blues.

