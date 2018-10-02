Home Cities Vijayawada

Mahatma Gandhi temple to be inaugurated today 

Grandsons of freedom fighters Rampilla Syed Appalaswamy and Golla Narayana Rao constructed the temple to spread the values Mahatma Gandhi stood for.

Published: 02nd October 2018

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The temple of Mahatma Gandhi, which was constructed on the premises of Syed Appalaswamy College opposite milk factory in the city, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday.The temple for which the chairman of the college, Rampilla Jayaprakash, donated land, will be inaugurated on the occasion of Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

Grandsons of freedom fighters Rampilla Syed Appalaswamy and Golla Narayana Rao constructed the temple to spread the values Mahatma Gandhi stood for. The temple is like any other temple, with an idol of Gandhi. A prayer session will be held in the college everyday and teachings of Gandhi will be imparted to students through ‘slokas’. Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner J Nivas inspected the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit at the venue.

