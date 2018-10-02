Mobilise funds via APWRDC for Polavaram: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Keen on completing the Polavaram project by 2019, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that paucity of funds should not hamper the progress of works. He instructed the officials of the Water Resources department to avail necessary funds through the AP Water Resources Development Corporation (APWRDC).

During a meeting with officials at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the project and directed officials to expedite works.

Works of the prestigious project, considered as a lifeline to the State, should not be delayed at any cost, he said and wanted the officials to avail loans from financial institutes through the APWRDC, if necessary. “Once the Centre reimbursed the funds, we can clear the loan,” he suggested.

The officials said 58.77 per cent works were completed so far. The officials said 78.20 per cent works of the spillway, spill channel, approach channel, pilot channel and left flank were completed. They said 39.20 per cent of concreting works, including spillway, stilling basic and spill channel, were completed. In all, 61.85 per cent works of radial gates and 100 per cent of diaphragm wall works were completed. As many as 48 radial gates have to be arranged for the project. The Chief Minister asked the officials to expedite left main canal works and distribution of R&R package to displaced villagers in both East and West Godavari districts.

When the officials and contractors informed of the delay in works due to rainy season, the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the backlog works and see that all the major earth and concrete works are completed by December. The Chief Minister enquired the officials over clearances pending with the Centre and asked them to make efforts to get necessary clearances immediately.