Police chief gets alumnus award at HU

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: University of Hyderabad held its 20th convocation on Monday and honoured Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Ch Dwarka Tirumala Rao with ‘Distinguished Alumnus Award’.

A professor at Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Ch Mohan Rao, also a distinguished scientist with Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), also received the award.

University Chancellor L Narasimha Reddy and Vice-Chancellor Dr Appa Rao presented the award to the top cop and appreciated him for his selfless public service.

Rao thanked the university for the honour and shared his experiences with varsity students to inspire them.