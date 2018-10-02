Home Cities Vijayawada

Session on safe and unsafe touch, prevention of child abuse held

Young Indians Amaravati Chapter organised an awareness session on Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse for schoolchildren by visiting various schools in Vijayawada. 

Published: 02nd October 2018 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Child sexual abuse

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Young Indians Amaravati Chapter organised an awareness session on Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse for schoolchildren by visiting various schools in Vijayawada. The aim was to create awareness among schoolchildren on ‘Safe Touch and Unsafe Touch’ as part of the YI Project Masoom initiated by CII Young Indians (YI) and spread awareness on various forms of child abuse (physical, verbal or visual) and educate them on how to get help for their personal safety from such abuses at home, school or outside.

While interacting with students, Divya, Chairperson, Yi Project Masoom (Amaravati Chapter) and co-chair Harika Mannem stressed upon the fact that children, whether a girl or a boy, in the age group of five to 12 years should be careful while interacting with strangers or distant relatives. 

They should develop an innate sense to identify good and bad touch. During the session, they explained to the students what sexual abuse means by showing them an animated video. They also shared, “To help & guide children, in case if they are facing similar issues a “CHILDLINE – 1098” service has also been started,” they said.

“Any kid getting troubled by such issues anywhere in India can call the CHILDLINE number- 1098 for any kind of consultation or help from the helpline volunteers,” they added. Saathvik Chukkapalli, Co-Chair, Yi Amaravati Chapter, and other members were also present during the session. As many as  2,570 students were sensitised during the awareness programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Child Abuse Prevention of Child abuse Child sex abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC