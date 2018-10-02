Woman jumps to death over health issues

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 63-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a five-storeyed building under Patamata police station limits in the early hours of Monday. According to Patamata CI K Umamaheswara Rao, the deceased was identified as Kodali Sobharani and was suffering from longtime orthopaedic ailments.

On Sunday, Sobharani and her husband Nageswara Rao went to a private hospital for regular medical check-up. The couple was living alone in their apartment in Patamata. They got two sons who settled abroad. On Tuesday, she jumped from the fifth floor and died on-the-spot. The apartment security guard alerted police. Her husband was sleeping when she committed suicide, the police said.