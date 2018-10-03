Home Cities Vijayawada

APCRDA invites tenders for developing AGC infrastructure

Meanwhile, the judicial complex, which is set to operate as a temporary high court, is expected to be ready by December-end.

Published: 03rd October 2018 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a major share of works in the proposed Amaravati Government Complex (AGC) reaching the execution stage, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority is focusing on developing infrastructure in the area, which will house key legislative buildings including Secretariat, High Court, Raj Bhavan, and Assembly. The authority is in the process of identifying the contractor to take up works worth `1,096 crores.

“The structures in the AGC, which will contain administrative buildings, are at various stages of completion. So we have recently invited tenders for the development of infrastructure to support the functioning of the buildings. We expect to identify the contractor and award the project by November,” an official said.

The infrastructure to be developed includes roads with cycle and walking tracks, water supply, sewage and water reuse network, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and power lines.
Even though this development was supposed to have begun much earlier, delay in finalisation of water channel engineering in the Amaravati capital region resulted in the deferment of the works. Once launched, the works will be completed in 24 months, the official said.

Coming up in an area of 1,484 acres, the AGC will not only be a cluster of administrative buildings but will also contain houses for VIPs and government heads along with ceremonial public space, a civic plaza, riverfront development projects, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibition facilities and others. “We will prioritise the structures and complete the infrastructure required for it,” the official added.

For the record, while the works related to the five-storied Secretariat will be launched shortly, the final designs of the ‘iconic’ Assembly building are likely to be submitted by the Foster + Partners, the master architect of the capital, after October 15. Meanwhile, the judicial complex, which is set to operate as a temporary high court, is expected to be ready by December-end.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
APCRDA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur