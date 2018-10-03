APCRDA invites tenders for developing AGC infrastructure

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a major share of works in the proposed Amaravati Government Complex (AGC) reaching the execution stage, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority is focusing on developing infrastructure in the area, which will house key legislative buildings including Secretariat, High Court, Raj Bhavan, and Assembly. The authority is in the process of identifying the contractor to take up works worth `1,096 crores.

“The structures in the AGC, which will contain administrative buildings, are at various stages of completion. So we have recently invited tenders for the development of infrastructure to support the functioning of the buildings. We expect to identify the contractor and award the project by November,” an official said.

The infrastructure to be developed includes roads with cycle and walking tracks, water supply, sewage and water reuse network, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and power lines.

Even though this development was supposed to have begun much earlier, delay in finalisation of water channel engineering in the Amaravati capital region resulted in the deferment of the works. Once launched, the works will be completed in 24 months, the official said.

Coming up in an area of 1,484 acres, the AGC will not only be a cluster of administrative buildings but will also contain houses for VIPs and government heads along with ceremonial public space, a civic plaza, riverfront development projects, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibition facilities and others. “We will prioritise the structures and complete the infrastructure required for it,” the official added.

For the record, while the works related to the five-storied Secretariat will be launched shortly, the final designs of the ‘iconic’ Assembly building are likely to be submitted by the Foster + Partners, the master architect of the capital, after October 15. Meanwhile, the judicial complex, which is set to operate as a temporary high court, is expected to be ready by December-end.