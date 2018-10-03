Home Cities Vijayawada

Devi Navaratri fete at Srisailam from October 10

Barricades are being arranged for special queue lines on temple premises.

KURNOOL: The Srisailam temple authorities are making elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of nine-day Dasara Mahotsavam, also known as Navaratri fete, at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam from October 10.

“The invitation cards will be distributed from Thursday. Sannidhi Suddhi (cleaning of the temple) will also be performed,” temple staff said. The Navaratri fete will start from October 10 and conclude on October 18 with Chandi Yagam, Purnahuti and Shami puja, on the day of Dasara.

The nine-day Mahotsavam will start on October 10 with special pujas such as Utsava Sankalpam and Ganapati puja at temple yagasala. Special pujas will be performed every day at the temple from 8 am to 9 pm as a part of the Mahotsavam.

The temple authorities are expecting nearly 10 lakh devotees for Dasara. Efforts are on to provide annadanam and water supply, electrify ghat road, set up cloakrooms, chappal stands, toilets and temporary dressing rooms for the convenience of devotees.

The officials are taking steps to arrange parking lots near temple. They are also planning to erect arches at various places in Srisailam town welcoming the pilgrims; arrange lighting facility at bathing ghats and at Pathala Ganga. Barricades are being arranged for special queue lines on temple premises.

Shankara Vanam
Srisailam temple authorities are developing Shankara Vanam to provide pleasant atmosphere to devotees
Shankara Vanam was developed in an extent of half acre on the northern side of the temple on the natural rocks
On either side of the footpath leading to Shankara Vanam, lush green grass was developed and planted with various flower plants
Shankara Vanam developed by the authorities of Srisailam temple bagged Andhra Pradesh Green Award in June this year
The award has been announced by the AP Urban Greening and Beautification Corporation for the development of horticulture gardens

Special pujas
The nine-day Devi Navaratri Mahotsavam will start on October 10 with special pujas such as Utsava Sankalpam and Ganapati puja at temple yagasala
Chandi Yagam, Purnahuti and Shami puja will be performed on October 18
Special pujas will be performed every day during the Navaratri festival from 8 am to 9 pm

