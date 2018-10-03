In a first, tickets for Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam sell like hot cakes in city

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The new film of popular director Mani Ratnam, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, was released in Tamil exclusively at Cinepolis theatre of Vijayawada. The movie has set a record of being the city’s longest-running Tamil flick. Released on September 28, 900 tickets have been sold of the crime caper in the four days of its run.

“This was unprecedented considering no Tamil film, which was not dubbed, has lasted for more than a day or two in Vijayawada. This has been running in the theatres with two shows a day. Usually, Tamil films are screened only once per day,” said Karunakar Reddy, a staff member of the customer care unit of Cinepolis. The customer care unit of Cinepolis further told TNIE that no Tamil film has performed as well as Vaanam in the past one and half years of the theatre's existence. “The last Tamil film released here was Swamy and it ran for a day,” said K Anil, another staff member of the customer care unit.

However, the unit attributes the massive local success of the film to the ‘possible increase’ in the city’s Tamilian populace. Given the development works undertaken post-bifurcation and because the city was announced a part of the capital region, Tamilian IT employees might have migrated to the city for jobs, unit members speculated. The movie features Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, and Arvind Swamy. Its story revolves around three brothers who try to solve the mystery of their gangster father’s murder.