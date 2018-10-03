Home Cities Vijayawada

Kilimanjaro conqueror Asha Dalvai sets sights on North Russia's Mt Elbrus

Asha Dalvai, a resident of Guntur, who summited the 5, 895-metre Mt Kilimanjaro in July this year, has set sights on climbing the Mt Elbrus, a 5,600-metre peak in North Russia.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asha Dalvai, a resident of Guntur, who summited the 5, 895-metre Mt Kilimanjaro in July this year, has set sights on climbing the Mt Elbrus, a 5,600-metre peak in North Russia.

In a telephonic interview with TNIE, she said she plans to summit all the seven highest peaks across the world. “I wish to cover all the major peaks. After Kilimanjaro, it is going to be Elbrus,” she said enthusiastically.

After her successful Kilimanjaro trip, she wrote to the youth services department, asking for assistance so that she can organise adventure, leadership and exploration camps for students in Kurnool.

Officials of the youth service department told TNIE that her proposal is “under consideration”.  

She narrated her struggles during her Kilimanjaro trip from July 16th to 20th.

“The five-day trip was hectic. On the third day, several altitudinal changes made me fall sick and I started throwing up incessantly. My energy was drained and my body demanded rest, but I just couldn’t let myself go back without making it to the top after getting so close. I pushed the limits to summit it,” she said.

She received no government assistance for her adventure. She claims to be the first woman who had reached the summit of  the mountain alone without any government assistance.

Mountaineering

