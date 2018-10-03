Home Cities Vijayawada

Parents allege Vijayawada college's role in second-year student’s suicide

Later, the parents gave a requisition letter to the Nandigama Tehsildar and pleaded for justice to their son’s death and asked for stringent punishment to the college management.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the suspicious death of a degree second-year student Keshava Rao, who committed suicide by consuming pesticide at his residence on Monday evening, family members, backed by student organisations, staged a protest in front of the deceased’s college on Tuesday morning and demanded police action against the college management.

The deceased’s family members and student leaders alleged that harassment and pressure from the college management forced Keshava Rao (20) to end his life. They alleged that the college management is trying to water down the case with the help of politicians and police. The deceased was pursuing graduation at Teja DVR Degree College in Nandigama town. On Monday evening, the deceased went to the college and came home around 4 pm. After his mother went out to purchase groceries, he committed suicide by consuming pesticide and breathed his last, while being rushed to the Vijayawada Government General Hospital.

Later, the parents gave a requisition letter to the Nandigama Tehsildar and pleaded for justice to their son’s death and asked for stringent punishment to the college management.

“Our son became a victim of the college management’s harassment. We came to know that he was tortured mentally by the college principal and some other staff. We need justice,” demanded the parents.

Meanwhile, the police said they were investigating the case and allegations made by the parents would be taken into consideration.

“We are doing a transparent investigation in the case. If the college management is found guilty, we will take action against them,” Nandigama sub-inspector Suresh said.

