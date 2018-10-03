Part of Seed Access Road marked for metro

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Keeping in view the integration of Amaravati with Vijayawada through the proposed metro rail project, the Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) has earmarked a part of the Seed Access Road for the rapid transport system (metro rail). While the 21-km-long Seed Access Road, which connects NH-16 with the Start-up area and Amaravati Government Complex is almost ready, the metro rail works will be launched once the project is finalised.

According to a press release issued by the ADCL on Tuesday, the Seed Access Road has been designed with an integrated three-lane Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) to meet the future traffic needs of the capital. “In the Right of Way (RoW) of the BRTS, which is a part of the Seed Access Road, we have left necessary space for the upcoming metro rail project as it would need about three metres for the piers.

The final dimensions will be decided by the ADCL, Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation and AP Capital Region Development Authority once the project gets the green signal,” the press release said.