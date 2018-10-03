Home Cities Vijayawada

Part of Vijayawada's Seed Access Road marked for proposed metro rail project

The final dimensions will be decided by the ADCL, Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation and AP Capital Region Development Authority once the project gets the green signal,” the press release said.

Published: 03rd October 2018 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Namma Metro

Representational Image. | (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Keeping in view the integration of Amaravati with Vijayawada through the proposed metro rail project, the Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) has earmarked a part of the Seed Access Road for the rapid transport system (metro rail).

While the 21-km-long Seed Access Road, which connects NH-16 with the Start-up area and Amaravati Government Complex is almost ready, the metro rail works will be launched once the project is finalised.

According to a press release issued by the ADCL on Tuesday, the Seed Access Road has been designed with an integrated three-lane Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) to meet the future traffic needs of the capital.

“In the Right of Way (RoW) of the BRTS, which is a part of the Seed Access Road, we have left necessary space for the upcoming metro rail project as it would need about three metres for the piers.

The final dimensions will be decided by the ADCL, Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation and AP Capital Region Development Authority once the project gets the green signal,” the press release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur