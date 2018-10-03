Vijayawada on path of becoming model smart city: CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed after four years of his government’s rule, there has been a sea change in the look of Vijayawada and now it has set out on the path of becoming a model smart city.

He said this, while recalling lack of proper infrastructure and bad roads in Vijayawada when he came here four years ago to make it as his administrative base after the State got bifurcated.

Participating in the Swachhata Seva programme organised on Gandhi Jayanti in the Red Circle area on Tuesday, he said following his call during Krishna Pushkaralu, college students voluntarily became partners in converting the city’s defaced walls with eye-catching murals. “That was the foundation for Vijayawada’s transformation as a smart city,” he said.

Pointing out that Vijayawada was adjudged the fifth best city in Swachh Survekshan Survey-2018 and best clean city in the 10 million population category, he said a biomining plant has been installed to address its smelly dumping yards. Directing the officials to operate it soon, he sanctioned `10 crore to VMC.

Emphasising the importance of cleanliness, he said it not only enhances the city’s image, but also help in its development.

“People have a responsibility to make it happen and they have to own up to that responsibility,” he said. Improved civic sense among people is secret to health city, he said. Naidu also recalled the greatness of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri and said there was no potent weapon than truth.

Swachh Andhra Awards - 2018

Municipal Corporations

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Ongole Municipal Corporation

Kurnool Municipal Corporation

Bus Stations

Pandit Nehru Bus Station, Vijayawada

Hindupur Bus Station, Anantapur

Koyyalagudem Bus Station in WG dist