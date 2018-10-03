Vijayawada railway division fourth cleanest across country, claims official

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada divisional railway manager (DRM) R Dhananjaneyulu said Vijayawada station stood fourth across the country in terms of cleanliness and was also ranked highest in terms of facilities available.

Addressing the media on the occasion of 150th Gandhi Jayanti celebrations held at the Vijayawada railway station, the DRM said the Vijayawada railway officials have been observing ‘Swachh Rail - Swachh Bharat - Swachhta hi Seva’ drive for the past two weeks and the staff have organised the massive cleanliness drive to create awareness among passengers about the importance of cleanliness.

Staff of all 140 railway stations that come under the Vijayawada division participated in the drive.