Home Cities Vijayawada

15 lakh expected to visit Durga temple this Dasara

Kanaka Durga Temple authorities are making arrangements for the nine-day Dasara festival, starting October 10, with a budget of Rs 8.3 crore.

Published: 04th October 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV cameras installed as part of security arrangements for Dasara festival on Indrakeeladri hill in Vijayawada on Wednesday | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kanaka Durga Temple authorities are making arrangements for the nine-day Dasara festival, starting October 10, with a budget of Rs 8.3 crore. Addressing the media after the temple trust board meeting on Wednesday, Temple Executive Officer V Koteswaramma said they are expecting a footfall of more than 15 lakh this year and all arrangements have been made accordingly.

“First priority will be given to devotees who come to the temple for free darshan. Queue lines, starting from the Vinayaka temple on the Canal Road, have been arranged and we are distributing water and prasadam to the devotees,” she said.

“We are taking the help of municipal staff, sanitation workers and NGOs for keeping the temple premises clean. Special darshan tickets are available at Rs 300 and Rs 100 and we are also going to distribute appam as prasadam for the first time. 14 new prasadam counters have been set up,” she added.
She further said though there is considerable decrease in funds for the celebrations, we will provide all services to devotees in accordance with the tradition.

“We might have to bring down the budget but all the services will be available. Also, as the State government announced Dasara as State festival, we have written to the government seeking release of funds. We would ensure a hassle-free darshan for devotees,” she said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will offer silk robes to the goddess on behalf of the State government on Moola Nakshatram day.

The temple has also planned to operate free bus services from the railway station, bus station, and other identified spots to the bathing ghats and the Vinayaka temple.

A free bus from Ashoka Pillar to Indrakeeladri will be operated for the physically challenged and the elderly.

The festival begins with Sri Swarna Kavachalakruta Durga Devi alankaram on Asviyuja Suddha Padyami.
The priests have decided to deck up the presiding deity goddess Kanaka Durga as Sri Mahishasura Mardhini and Sri Rajarajeswari Devi on the last day. She would give darshan as Mahishasura Mardhini till afternoon and as Sri Rajarajeswari Devi thereafter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kanaka Durga Temple Dasara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices