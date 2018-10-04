15 lakh expected to visit Durga temple this Dasara

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kanaka Durga Temple authorities are making arrangements for the nine-day Dasara festival, starting October 10, with a budget of Rs 8.3 crore. Addressing the media after the temple trust board meeting on Wednesday, Temple Executive Officer V Koteswaramma said they are expecting a footfall of more than 15 lakh this year and all arrangements have been made accordingly.

“First priority will be given to devotees who come to the temple for free darshan. Queue lines, starting from the Vinayaka temple on the Canal Road, have been arranged and we are distributing water and prasadam to the devotees,” she said.

“We are taking the help of municipal staff, sanitation workers and NGOs for keeping the temple premises clean. Special darshan tickets are available at Rs 300 and Rs 100 and we are also going to distribute appam as prasadam for the first time. 14 new prasadam counters have been set up,” she added.

She further said though there is considerable decrease in funds for the celebrations, we will provide all services to devotees in accordance with the tradition.

“We might have to bring down the budget but all the services will be available. Also, as the State government announced Dasara as State festival, we have written to the government seeking release of funds. We would ensure a hassle-free darshan for devotees,” she said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will offer silk robes to the goddess on behalf of the State government on Moola Nakshatram day.

The temple has also planned to operate free bus services from the railway station, bus station, and other identified spots to the bathing ghats and the Vinayaka temple.

A free bus from Ashoka Pillar to Indrakeeladri will be operated for the physically challenged and the elderly.

The festival begins with Sri Swarna Kavachalakruta Durga Devi alankaram on Asviyuja Suddha Padyami.

The priests have decided to deck up the presiding deity goddess Kanaka Durga as Sri Mahishasura Mardhini and Sri Rajarajeswari Devi on the last day. She would give darshan as Mahishasura Mardhini till afternoon and as Sri Rajarajeswari Devi thereafter.