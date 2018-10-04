Convert garbage into compost, Vijayawada civic body tells city hoteliers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The civic body is going to stop the collection of wet garbage from hotels located in the city, said VMC Commissioner J Nivas.

He organised a meeting with the hotel owners here on Wednesday and appealed them to support the VMC and convert wet garbage into compost with simple tools and compact machinery and utilise the energy from the waste in their hotels.

Commissioner Nivas explained how to convert kitchen waste such as vegetable peels into compost and also talked about the equipment to be used for it.

Bulk garbage should be processed by those who generate it according to the Municipal Solid Waste 2016 rule, he said.

People will be given subsidy in municipal taxation and a power point presentation conference for awareness will be organised soon, he said.

All hotel proprietors should approach companies which supply the machinery for bulk wet garbage convert to domestic gas and utilise their services, he added.

He also informed the gathering that the machinery is available in the market at a price range of 40,000 to 40,0000. VMC Health Chief Medical Officer Dr Arjun Rao and others participated in the meeting.

How to convert kitchen garbage into compost

