Convert garbage into compost, VMC tells hoteliers

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
FC Pune City hold Delhi Dynamos in close contest
Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Satish Mahana among Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries
US calls ruling a defeat for Iran, ends treaty
Helicopter jailbreak gangster captured in France after three-month hunt
Tata Sky, Sony Pictures open to negotiations on pricing deal
Walmart submits to I-T department details of tax deducted from each Flipkart investor