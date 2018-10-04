Home Cities Vijayawada

FSSAI raids food manufacturing units in Vijayawada; units without licenses served notices

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officials carried out raids on various food manufacturing units in city on Wednesday and served notices after collecting samples.

Published: 04th October 2018

Representational image.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officials carried out raids on various food manufacturing units in the city on Wednesday and served notices after collecting samples. According to the assistant food controller, N Purnachandra Rao, the raids were conducted simultaneously by two Vijayawada teams and some units in the Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP) - Surampalli village.

During the raids, officials found that some units were running without licenses.
While inspecting Sai Sri Food Products (two units with different owners) at Chittinagar, FSSAI officials found that its owner did not possess a valid license. “He was served a notice and from the unit.”
In Surampalli, officials raided three units, Madhura Ghee Products, Emirates Dates and Srinivasa Food Products.

They inspected the packing procedure and hygiene conditions. “As many as ten samples in the form of cow ghee, dates, honey, candy and ice cream were collected from all the units. The samples will be sent to the laboratory for testing,” said Purnachandra Rao.

