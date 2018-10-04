Home Cities Vijayawada

Hostile body language main reason behind snake attacks in Vijayawada, says forest department

A Snake awareness and rescue training programme was conducted in Krishna district's Forest department building on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Snake awareness and rescue training programme was conducted in Krishna district’s Forest department building on Wednesday.

The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department in association with the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society and Madras Crocodile Bank Trust organised the event. District Forest Officer Ramachandra Rao delivered the keynote speech on snake identification, rescue and conservation.

Educational videos on venomous snakes in India, snake rescue methods and snake-bite cases were shown to the forest officials and the DFO answered questions posed by the participants regarding the importance of conservation of snake ecology.

Murthy Kantimahanti, founder of the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society, demonstrated how to catch a snake using the bagger technique. C Kranti, founder of the Snake Saviours Society which is based in Jangareddygudem in W Godavari, shared his experiences of being a snake catcher for the past 10 years.
It was said during the programme that more than 50,000 people die due to snake bites annually and most of these deaths occur in rural areas because people are not aware.

The organisers stressed the need to handle snakes gently, and warned the local snake catchers against handling them in a rough manner. They said professional techniques should be employed in catching the snakes. Snakes sense it if people have hostile body language towards them and this was cited to be the main reason behind their attack.

The session came to an end with a demonstration of the pipe and bag technique to catch snakes. After the demonstrations were made, snakes were released back into the wild.

Forest department officials said that the session was educational and that it provided them with a new perspective which would help them deal with snakes.  

