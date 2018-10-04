Man found buried under sand in Mopidevi village

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man’s body was found in the sand-laden lorry in Mopidevi village of Krishna district around 2 pm on Wednesday.

The quarry workers in Gantasala might have dumped sand on the victim, who is believed to be asleep after being drunk, police said. The sand was brought to the village for road expansion works of the National Highway-216.

Upon learning about the incident, Avanigadda Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. It was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

However, the man’s identity is yet to be established. The incident might have taken place on Tuesday night, Sub Inspector Manikumar said. “The deceased was in an inebriated state and was not able to raise alarm to save himself when the sand was being loaded to the lorry. He died due to suffocation and no visible injuries are observed on his body,” the sub-inspector said.