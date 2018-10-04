Municipal workers go on indefinite strike from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal workers across the State will go on an indefinite strike from October 4 demanding the State government cancel government order (GO) 279, which is aimed at terminating the services of Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) workers in local bodies.

K Umamaheswara Rao, JAC Convenor, said, “Earlier, the State government gave a portion of work to them through GO 581 and GO 30. Now, everything is being outsourced to the private companies such as Swachh Andhra Corporation. With this, the workers are losing their jobs.”

“The State government is not taking initiative for organising talks, which is why we are going on an indefinite strike,” he said.