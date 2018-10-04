Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal workers go on indefinite strike from today

Published: 04th October 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal workers across the State will go on an indefinite strike from October 4 demanding the State government cancel government order (GO) 279, which is aimed at terminating the services of Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) workers in local bodies.

K Umamaheswara Rao, JAC Convenor, said, “Earlier, the State government gave a portion of work to them through GO 581 and GO 30. Now, everything is being outsourced to the private companies such as Swachh Andhra Corporation. With this, the workers are losing their jobs.”

“The State government is not taking initiative for organising talks, which is why we are going on an indefinite strike,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Municipal workers strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices