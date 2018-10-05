Award for Pullela Gopichand

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ramineni Foundation announced their annual Vishista and Visesha Puraskaram for those who have shown exceptional skills in their fields. The award presentation ceremony will take place on October 7, the birth anniversary of Dr Ramineni Ayyanna Chowdary.

For the year 2018, badminton coach Pullela Gopichand is being awarded the Vishista Puraskaram. Similarly, three Visesha Puraskarams will be awarded to Dr Garikapati Narasimha Rao, who is Maha Sahasra Avadhani, Nag Ashwin Reddy, the Telugu film director who directed the biopic of Savitri, and Chokkapu Venkataramana, a magician and a storyteller. Foundation chairperson R Dharmapracharak said their father started this foundation in 1995 to revive Telugu culture and traditions.

