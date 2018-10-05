Home Cities Vijayawada

College students get tips on dealing with pressure

Maris Stella College organised a counselling session for Intermediate students on the occasion of World Mental Health week on Thursday.

Published: 05th October 2018 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Maris Stella College organised a counselling session for Intermediate students on the occasion of World Mental Health week on Thursday. The aim of the session in the words of vice-principal J Ashakuvakari, was to raise awareness about the importance of counselling for teenage students in the backdrop of the recent spike in student suicides due to academic pressure. 

He further said that pressure mounts on students when they enter Intermediate as there are corporeal changes that result in mental pressure. Psychologist Dr TS Rao said that the youngsters are falling prey to social media and other distractions, which is affecting their academic performance.

“Workload in every job has increased by leaps and bounds, therefore, parents are unable to spend time with their children. They grow up without proper grooming or guidance, which is making them insecure adults who make severely flawed life choices,” he told the students.

