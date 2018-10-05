Government will help farmers shift to natural farming: CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Crops cultivated through natural farming will increase people’s lifespan, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said. At present, the average lifespan of people is around 69 years, but it will increase to more than 90 years if people start consuming organic products, he added. Addressing a programme on capacity building of Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Thursday, Naidu underlined the need for certification of natural farming products for value addition in the international market.

The farmers, who engage in Zero Budget Natural Farming, should win top awards such as Nobel Prize. The State government will give 100 crore prize money to the winning farmers. Stating that the State is in the process of adopting natural farming practices and the world is also looking towards the State to learn from it, he said that all the farmers start practising Zero Budget Natural Farming by 2024 and, in this regard, the government will provide them all the support required for the shift.

Various countries took note of the presentation Naidu made on ZBNF at the United Nations recently and showed interest in the natural farming practices of the State. Several farmers practising ZBNF shared their experiences and achievements in natural farming.

A former IT professional who gave up his profession and went ahead to do natural farming, Prasanna of Ramannapet of Tiruvuru mandal in Krishna district, explained how he used technology for value addition. He said stabilisation of price is essential for continuous demand of organic products.

Another farmer, Papa Rao of Guntur district, explained how he is cultivating paddy through natural farming as a tenant farmer on three acres of land.Another software professional, N Parthasarathy of Anantapur district, practising ZBNF since 2013, explained how he is marketing the natural farming products of more than 500 farmers of his region in Bengaluru using social media platforms.

Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Youth Affairs Minister Kollu Ravindra and others were present.

‘ZBNF the way forward’

The CM said five lakh ryots have taken up cropping under this method in the state this year. “Our aim is to bring all farmers and all cultivable land in the State to ZBNF in the next five years. In five years, every village will become a bio-village. Our ultimate vision is to bring all 60 lakh farmers in the State into ZBNF,” Naidu said.