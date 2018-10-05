Hackathon contest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Innovation Society is bringing hackathon to the city. AP Innovation Society CEO Winny Patro said the objective of the competition is to develop the innovative thinking and understanding abilities of latest technologies in students. With the partnership of Unity 3D, the society is organising the hackathon, where winners will be awarded `3.5 lakh.

The students can utilise this opportunity to display their skills and talent with innovation. They can bring out solutions through the game designs, he said. Any BE and BTech students who are in their third or fourth year of study can take part in the competition. The students must form teams comprising three to five students in each plus one faculty to guide them.