LPG price rise hits midday meal makers

VIJAYAWADA: The recent rise in the price of LPG cylinder has left midday meal workers high and dry. To minimise the extra cost burden, the members of self-help groups and helpers, who prepare the meal, are using vegetables available at cheaper prices. Though the cooks are supposed to use iodised/double fortified salt as per government guidelines, they are using normal rock salt to cut down on expenditure. Adding insult to injury, the government has not cleared the bills submitted by the workers, who prepare midday meal for Intermediate students.

When Express visited SRR and CVR Government Junior College in the city, less than 50 per cent of the students were seen having a midday meal, while the rest brought lunch boxes from home. Another shocking thing that came to light is the fact that students prefer home-cooked rice. It’s learnt that they take only eggs and curries served under the midday meal scheme because the rice cooked by the workers is not up to the standards. Rice is either watery or bland or outright stale, according to students.

To ensure proper quality, the official concerned should check the ingredients and quality of vegetables. But that does not seem to be the case. When asked why non-iodised salt was being used, P Maheswari, a midday meal cook at SRR and CVR Government Junior College, showed a new packet of iodised salt and said they were using both.

“While the regular gas cylinder lasts three days, the commercial one lasts five to seven days. Earlier, we used to get the regular cylinder for `950, but now it costs `1,050. A commercial gas cylinder costs `1,600. We are taking utmost care while preparing curries or sambar to ensure that students get wholesome food,” she added.

When asked about the impact of the increase in LPG cylinder price on the midday meal scheme, Maheshwari said, “We have been requesting the government to clear pending bills and to increase mess charges, as the price of essentials have become dear.”

“The government is paying the same amount for Intermediate as well as high school students though we are serving five eggs per week to them. While each meal costs `6.18, one egg alone costs `3-4. Government supplies only rice and dal. We have to buy other essentials,” she added.

“Though the State government introduced midday meal scheme for Intermediate students from August this year, till today it has not cleared the bills,” S Sarala Kumari, the principal of the college said.

Speaking to Express, K Swati (name changed), a student, who was carrying lunch box from home, said, “The rice we are served doesn’t taste good. It also smells awful. So I bring rice from home and eat only curries and egg. Many other students here do the same.”