Railways gears up for Dasara rush

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Railway Division is fully geared up to meet the rush of passengers in view of the upcoming Dasara festival.G Sumana, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations), conducted a meeting with the branch officers on Thursday and discussed the arrangements to be made to cater to the extra rush during the festive season.

A total of 25 special trains, additional booking counters and help desks are being arranged for the passengers.According to an official release, the passenger footfall was close to 3.5 lakh and earnings were close to `2.7 crore during the season last year. This year, the figure is expected to be higher by 10 per cent.